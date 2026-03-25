JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $955,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 886.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natural Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $383.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average is $101.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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