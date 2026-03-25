Energy Web Token Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $38.98 million and $488.03 thousand worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,592.58 or 1.00306276 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,232.03 or 0.99801116 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 78,829,528 coins and its circulating supply is 84,222,567 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web Token (EWT) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency designed for the energy sector, operating on the Energy Web Chain. It focuses on integrating renewable energy sources for a sustainable energy ecosystem, facilitating transactions, incentivizing participants, and supporting decentralized energy applications. EWT is part of the Energy Web Foundation (EWF), a non-profit working on decentralized, decarbonized energy systems, collaborating with energy companies, tech providers, and developers. EWT’s utility includes transaction facilitation, governance through staking, incentivizing validators and developers, and access to decentralized energy applications. It’s pivotal in advancing renewables, energy efficiency, and decentralized energy solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy Web Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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