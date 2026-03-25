Aster (ASTER) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $189.34 Million

Aster (ASTER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Aster has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Aster token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aster has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $189.34 million worth of Aster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,592.58 or 1.00306276 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,232.03 or 0.99801116 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aster Profile

Aster was first traded on September 17th, 2025. Aster’s total supply is 7,822,529,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,477,138,844 tokens. Aster’s official website is www.asterdex.com. Aster’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex. The official message board for Aster is medium.com/asterdex.

Buying and Selling Aster

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster (ASTER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster has a current supply of 7,822,529,124.60475834 with 2,476,688,843.73474834 in circulation. The last known price of Aster is 0.67649841 USD and is up 4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 434 active market(s) with $229,727,226.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aster using one of the exchanges listed above.

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