Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Stock Price

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DPRO. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on Draganfly in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Draganfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Draganfly to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

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Draganfly Stock Up 1.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

Draganfly stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $217.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 315,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Draganfly by 151.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 162,408 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Draganfly News

Here are the key news stories impacting Draganfly this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong revenue growth and cash runway — Draganfly reported Q4 revenue +18.5% YoY and full-year revenue +17.8%; year-end cash of roughly $90.2M and materially improved working capital provide financial flexibility for growth initiatives. GlobeNewswire Release

Strong revenue growth and cash runway — Draganfly reported Q4 revenue +18.5% YoY and full-year revenue +17.8%; year-end cash of roughly $90.2M and materially improved working capital provide financial flexibility for growth initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Defense and commercial contract wins/partnerships — the company announced a strategic partnership with Global Ordnance, a recent U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command contract (via DelMar Aerospace), a second heavy?lift order from a Fortune?50 telecom, and reseller appointments — all supporting addressable market growth in defense, public safety and enterprise. GlobeNewswire Release

Defense and commercial contract wins/partnerships — the company announced a strategic partnership with Global Ordnance, a recent U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command contract (via DelMar Aerospace), a second heavy?lift order from a Fortune?50 telecom, and reseller appointments — all supporting addressable market growth in defense, public safety and enterprise. Positive Sentiment: Autonomy/swarm technology momentum — Draganfly and Palladyne AI announced a swarm autonomy integration milestone for U.S. defense applications, which could increase the company’s competitive differentiation in next?generation UAV systems. Palladyne Integration

Autonomy/swarm technology momentum — Draganfly and Palladyne AI announced a swarm autonomy integration milestone for U.S. defense applications, which could increase the company’s competitive differentiation in next?generation UAV systems. Neutral Sentiment: Government engagement — Draganfly joined the Canadian Army UAS working group, which supports longer?term defense market access but is not an immediate revenue driver. Globe and Mail

Government engagement — Draganfly joined the Canadian Army UAS working group, which supports longer?term defense market access but is not an immediate revenue driver. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data appears inconsistent — multiple reports show “large increases” but record zero shares/NaN changes, suggesting a data or reporting anomaly; not currently a clear market pressure signal. (internal data entries)

Short interest data appears inconsistent — multiple reports show “large increases” but record zero shares/NaN changes, suggesting a data or reporting anomaly; not currently a clear market pressure signal. (internal data entries) Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings miss and widening losses — Zacks flagged a Q4 EPS loss of $0.20 vs. consensus ?$0.13, and the company reported a large comprehensive loss (including non?cash items) for Q4 and FY2025 driven by higher operating expenses, fair?value changes on warrants, and inventory write?downs — the results and accounting charges likely triggered today’s selloff. Zacks Earnings Note

Q4 earnings miss and widening losses — Zacks flagged a Q4 EPS loss of $0.20 vs. consensus ?$0.13, and the company reported a large comprehensive loss (including non?cash items) for Q4 and FY2025 driven by higher operating expenses, fair?value changes on warrants, and inventory write?downs — the results and accounting charges likely triggered today’s selloff. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: after?hours plunge — coverage notes a >15% after?hours drop tied to the earnings release and the larger-than-expected loss and non?cash charges; expect volatility as investors digest the tradeoff between revenue/contract momentum and continuing losses. MSN After?Hours Report

About Draganfly

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Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) is a Canada-based developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and related software solutions for commercial, government and academic applications. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the company specializes in designing lightweight, modular drones that integrate advanced sensor payloads—including high-resolution imaging, multispectral and thermal cameras—to gather aerial data across a range of industries.

The company’s core offerings include turnkey UAS platforms, data-capture payloads and proprietary analytics software that enable clients to perform precision agriculture monitoring, land surveying, infrastructure inspection and environmental assessment.

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