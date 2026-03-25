Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 370 to GBX 350 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on YOU. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YouGov in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on YouGov in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on YouGov from GBX 380 to GBX 350 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 411.
View Our Latest Report on YouGov
YouGov Price Performance
YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 11.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YouGov had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that YouGov will post 41.8853256 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Stephan Shakespeare purchased 65,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 per share, for a total transaction of £101,704.80. Also, insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 16,586 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 per share, with a total value of £34,996.46. Insiders bought a total of 112,986 shares of company stock worth $18,472,430 over the last three months. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting YouGov
Here are the key news stories impacting YouGov this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Senior insiders increased holdings (Chair Ian Griffiths and CEO Stephan Shakespeare bought stock on March 24), signalling management confidence and providing a bullish signal to long-term investors. YouGov Chair and CEO Increase Holdings with Fresh Share Purchases
- Positive Sentiment: Berenberg initiated coverage with a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 price target, which can attract institutional buyers and supports medium?term upside expectations. Broker Ratings (Digital Look)
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results showed EPS of GBX 11.40 with thin net margins (~3.45%). Results are modest and consistent with a business reinvesting for growth — not an outright catalyst either way. YouGov Earnings / Marketbeat
- Neutral Sentiment: Research output remains visible — the Citi/YouGov survey showing a jump in UK inflation expectations underscores the value of YouGov’s data products but doesn’t directly change near?term earnings. UK public inflation expectations surge in March, Citi/YouGov survey shows
- Negative Sentiment: YouGov warned of lower profits as investment in AI and related costs squeezes margins; that warning triggered the sharp negative market reaction today. UK pollster YouGov warns of lower profit, shares drop
- Negative Sentiment: Reports say YouGov is exploring a sale of a unit (including the Shopper business) to shore up finances — while a sale could raise cash, it also signals near?term pressure and may reduce recurring revenue. UK pollster YouGov explores unit sale as AI investments squeeze profit
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting a potential quick flip of the Shopper unit (sold two years after acquisition) raises execution concerns and questions about the company’s M&A strategy. YouGov considers Shopper sale just two years after deal
YouGov Company Profile
YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world’s largest research networks.
Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.