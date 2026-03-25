Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 370 to GBX 350 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on YOU. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YouGov in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on YouGov in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on YouGov from GBX 380 to GBX 350 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 411.

Get YouGov alerts:

View Our Latest Report on YouGov

YouGov Price Performance

LON YOU opened at GBX 161 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 250.87. YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 135.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40.

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 11.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YouGov had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that YouGov will post 41.8853256 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephan Shakespeare purchased 65,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 per share, for a total transaction of £101,704.80. Also, insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 16,586 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 per share, with a total value of £34,996.46. Insiders bought a total of 112,986 shares of company stock worth $18,472,430 over the last three months. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting YouGov

Here are the key news stories impacting YouGov this week:

YouGov Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world’s largest research networks.

Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.