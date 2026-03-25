Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 5,460

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,460 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,000 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 6,400 to GBX 6,200 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,647 to GBX 5,479 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,700 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 to GBX 6,100 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,234.14.

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Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

LON RKT opened at GBX 5,116 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,988.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,905.61. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,769.79 and a 52-week high of GBX 6,522.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.10.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported £122.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 38.45%. Analysts anticipate that Reckitt Benckiser Group will post 331.2110727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

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At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world’s best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands.

Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years.

We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide.

At Reckitt, we’re all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

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