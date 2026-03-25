Pensionfund Sabic Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.68.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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