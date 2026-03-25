Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 896,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,498 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $23,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,083,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,948 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $897,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 129,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31,492.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 108,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $28.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

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