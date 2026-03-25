Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $24.82 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,013 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $24,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. State of Wyoming bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

More VICI Properties News

Here are the key news stories impacting VICI Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: VICI committed a $1.5B mezzanine loan, one of the largest development capital commitments in recent years — this increases near?term fee/interest income potential and puts VICI closer to higher?return, experiential assets. VICI press release

VICI committed a $1.5B mezzanine loan, one of the largest development capital commitments in recent years — this increases near?term fee/interest income potential and puts VICI closer to higher?return, experiential assets. Positive Sentiment: Expanded partnership with Cain & Eldridge signals a longer?term pipeline for experiential and mixed?use investments (hotels, branded residences, retail) that could bolster growth and diversification beyond traditional gaming/leasing cash flows. VICI Deepens One Beverly Hills Role

Expanded partnership with Cain & Eldridge signals a longer?term pipeline for experiential and mixed?use investments (hotels, branded residences, retail) that could bolster growth and diversification beyond traditional gaming/leasing cash flows. Neutral Sentiment: The $4.3B financing package is led by J.P. Morgan and validates the project, but One Beverly Hills is a multi?phase development with completions beginning in 2027 — benefits to VICI are medium?term and execution dependent. JP Morgan and VICI lead $4.3bn Beverly Hills financing

The $4.3B financing package is led by J.P. Morgan and validates the project, but One Beverly Hills is a multi?phase development with completions beginning in 2027 — benefits to VICI are medium?term and execution dependent. Neutral Sentiment: Some sell?side analysts have already been constructive on VICI (e.g., Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target earlier in March), supporting sentiment but not altering fundamentals from this single deal. Analyst coverage

Some sell?side analysts have already been constructive on VICI (e.g., Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target earlier in March), supporting sentiment but not altering fundamentals from this single deal. Negative Sentiment: The mezzanine piece is subordinate to the senior loan, increasing exposure to construction and completion risk — if the project stalls or market demand softens, recovery on mezzanine capital is weaker than on senior debt. Zacks coverage

The mezzanine piece is subordinate to the senior loan, increasing exposure to construction and completion risk — if the project stalls or market demand softens, recovery on mezzanine capital is weaker than on senior debt. Negative Sentiment: Macro/interest?rate risk remains: if rate cuts don’t materialize, higher financing costs and cap?rate pressure could hurt project economics and valuation for experiential real estate. Interest rate outlook

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

See Also

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