Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3%

XTEN stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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