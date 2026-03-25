Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Kempner Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up about 4.1% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Teradyne by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $320.14 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $344.92. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.29.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TER

Key Headlines Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks/finance pieces profile TER as a top-ranked high-growth name, calling out strong forecasted growth and bullish earnings estimate revisions that can support further multiple expansion for the stock. 3 Top Ranked High Growth Stocks You Can’t Ignore: ROKU, TER, CRDO

Zacks/finance pieces profile TER as a top-ranked high-growth name, calling out strong forecasted growth and bullish earnings estimate revisions that can support further multiple expansion for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights Teradyne’s push into AI-driven robotics and automation — a growth catalyst as customers adopt robotics for semiconductor and server supply chains; this product-led growth supports revenue upside and reiterates the company’s TAM expansion. Teradyne Drives Robotics With AI: Is the Growth Thesis Strengthening?

Coverage highlights Teradyne’s push into AI-driven robotics and automation — a growth catalyst as customers adopt robotics for semiconductor and server supply chains; this product-led growth supports revenue upside and reiterates the company’s TAM expansion. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is showcasing AI chip test platforms and Omnyx PCBA testing solutions at SEMICON China 2026 — visible customer engagement at a major industry show can translate to near-term design wins and order flow. Teradyne to Showcase Leading Test Solutions at SEMICON China 2026

Teradyne is showcasing AI chip test platforms and Omnyx PCBA testing solutions at SEMICON China 2026 — visible customer engagement at a major industry show can translate to near-term design wins and order flow. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short-interest reports for March show an apparent large increase but display 0 shares / NaN changes and days-to-cover = 0.0 — this looks like a data/reporting glitch rather than actionable short activity, but any confirmed rise in short interest would increase volatility.

Multiple short-interest reports for March show an apparent large increase but display 0 shares / NaN changes and days-to-cover = 0.0 — this looks like a data/reporting glitch rather than actionable short activity, but any confirmed rise in short interest would increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary also warns that rising competition in robotics and test equipment could pressure longer-term margins and market share if Teradyne doesn’t sustain innovation or pricing — a risk for valuation given the stock’s elevated P/E. Teradyne Drives Robotics With AI: Is the Growth Thesis Strengthening?

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.