Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $281.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.65.

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Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $236.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.51. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,882,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $787,049,000 after purchasing an additional 309,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $667,507,000 after purchasing an additional 230,176 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $417,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

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Expedia Group Company Profile

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Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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