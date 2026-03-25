Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 182,691 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 128.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,691 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $26,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Amdocs Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of DOX stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $95.41. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

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