Pensionfund Sabic Invests $7.46 Million in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,000. Prologis accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore lifted their price target on Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.20.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1%

PLD stock opened at $130.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day moving average of $127.27. The firm has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.41. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.56%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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