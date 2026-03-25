Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 47,436 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $27,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.62%.

Dominion Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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