Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,425 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,425 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $25,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,975,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,410,000 after acquiring an additional 668,899 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,291,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,792,000 after acquiring an additional 295,282 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,861,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,329,000 after purchasing an additional 581,087 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,969,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,313,000 after purchasing an additional 220,076 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 4,806,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,150 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

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