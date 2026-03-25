Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 119,403 shares of company stock valued at $79,242,742 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $432.45 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $349.00 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.