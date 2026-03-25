Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,104 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $27,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after acquiring an additional 826,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,173,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vertiv by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,132,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Vertiv Stock Up 5.7%
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Vertiv Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.
Vertiv News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Inclusion in the S&P 500, which became effective March 23, brings index-buying flows and greater institutional attention — a structural demand boost for the stock. Vertiv Joins the S&P 500 Today. Can Its AI Rally Keep Going?
- Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced four new or expanded manufacturing facilities in the Americas to increase capacity for power, rack systems and infrastructure solutions — a move to meet rising high-density and AI cooling demand that supports revenue growth and delivery ramp. Vertiv Announces Expansion of Manufacturing Capacity Spanning Infrastructure Solutions, Power, and Rack Systems, to Meet Rising Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Agreement to acquire ThermoKey S.p.A. to broaden heat-rejection and heat-exchange capabilities for AI-ready data centers — this expands Vertiv’s thermal portfolio and customer optionality in high-density cooling. Vertiv to Acquire ThermoKey, Expanding Heat Rejection Portfolio for Converged Physical Infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media bullishness highlighting robust AI infrastructure demand, large backlog and Nvidia collaboration — commentary from Zacks and The Motley Fool underscores organic momentum and upside expectations. VRT Benefits From Robust AI Infrastructure Demand: More Upside Ahead?
- Neutral Sentiment: Trending / “buy now” coverage and style-score pieces from Zacks and Yahoo are increasing retail/investor attention; useful for momentum but not direct proof of fundamentals. Is Trending Stock Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) a Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators and trading educators are highlighting Vertiv as a name to trade around recent moves (technical/residual-premium opportunities), which can amplify intraday volatility but is not a long-term fundamental driver. The Big 3: SPY, AVGO, VRT
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply in March — up ~42.6% to ~8.9M shares as of March 13 (about 2.5% of shares outstanding) with a short-interest ratio of ~1.1 days — this increase can pressure the stock if negative headlines arrive, though the low days-to-cover also limits prolonged short pressure; it also raises the potential for short-term squeezes.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv
About Vertiv
Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.
The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.
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