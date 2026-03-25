Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.1% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $205.37 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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