Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.1% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.
View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices
Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AMD is in advanced talks to sell ~10,000 MI355 AI accelerators to South Korea’s Upstage, a potentially meaningful international AI deal that would diversify AMD’s customer base and signal traction for its MI3xx/MI35x family. AMD Eyes 10,000 AI Chip Deal With Korea’s Upstage
- Positive Sentiment: Data-center revenue strength: reports show AMD’s Data Center business surged (~39%) to ~$5.38B, driven by EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs — evidence the company is monetizing cloud/AI demand. That strengthens the growth narrative heading into earnings. AMD Rides on Accelerating Data Center Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap optimism — anticipation for the MI450/Helios launches and rack-scale AI solutions has analysts and institutions positioning for a rebound; MarketBeat and Seeking Alpha pieces argue the upcoming launches could materially accelerate sales and share gains. Advanced Micro Devices Looks Like a Hot Buy Heading Into Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Near-term retail/PC catalyst: reports of a Ryzen price cut ahead of a rumored refresh have already moved the stock, suggesting visible demand or inventory resets that traders view as a positive catalyst. AMD Stock Jumps on Ryzen Price Cut Ahead of Rumored Refresh
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector context: broader tech/AI earnings season and ETF flows are driving volatility — AMD benefits from AI tailwinds but trading is also being influenced by Nvidia-led market concentration and rotation in the Magnificent Seven. What Q1 Earnings Could Mean for the S&P 500 Uptrend
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest blur: multiple data feeds show odd/zero short-interest figures (likely erroneous), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal from reported days-to-cover stats today. (Market data flagged appears inconsistent.)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and peer upgrades: Bernstein and some analysts are favoring Nvidia and Broadcom over AMD in the AI-chip race — Bernstein explicitly recommended owning NVDA/AVGO while advising avoiding AMD, which could cap near-term upside and weigh on sentiment. ‘Own Nvidia, Broadcom,’ But Avoid AMD Stock – Bernstein Weighs In
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive & supply risks: coverage highlights Nvidia’s dominant position and margin advantage, and HBM memory constraints remain a potential bottleneck for AMD’s ramp — these are key execution risks to watch. Nvidia vs AMD: The 2026 AI Chip Showdown
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
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