Micron Technology (MU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/19/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by Mizuho from $480.00 to $530.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $430.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $450.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Micron Technology was downgraded by Summit Insights from “buy” to “hold”.

3/19/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $330.00 to $510.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $425.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by Wedbush from $320.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $470.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $385.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $345.00 to $525.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Micron Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by UBS Group AG to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Micron Technology was upgraded by Phillip Securities to “strong-buy”.

1/29/2026 – Micron Technology had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/27/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by Mizuho from $390.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,471.70. The trade was a 428.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 53,623 shares worth $21,832,908. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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