Gold Stocks To Consider – March 24th

Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, and Coeur Mining are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves gold—typically miners, explorers, royalty and streaming firms, or firms that hold significant physical gold. Stock market investors buy them to gain exposure to movements in the gold price and potential upside from company operations, while accepting additional risks from production costs, management, and geopolitical or operational factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

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Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Coeur Mining (CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDE

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