25,279 Shares in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP Bought by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4%

DFIP opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $42.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.