Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TNXP FY2028 Earnings

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year. The consensus estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1,762.50) per share.

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Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($3.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.16) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 946.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TNXP. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $205.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $223,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,364.89. The trade was a 1,500,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 392,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 70,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 507.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 93,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 78,033 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for central nervous system disorders, immunology and rare diseases. The company’s pipeline includes small-molecule and biologic product candidates designed to address conditions such as fibromyalgia, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other chronic pain syndromes, as well as vaccines for potential viral and biothreat agents.

Among Tonix’s lead programs is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual formulation of cyclobenzaprine being evaluated for the treatment of fibromyalgia and PTSD.

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