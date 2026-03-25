US Capital Advisors Comments on South Bow Q3 Earnings

South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South Bow in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for South Bow’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for South Bow’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get South Bow alerts:

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.57 million. South Bow had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

SOBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of South Bow from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of South Bow from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of South Bow from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of South Bow from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on South Bow

South Bow Stock Performance

Shares of SOBO opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. South Bow has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $34.46.

Institutional Trading of South Bow

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in South Bow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,483,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,840,000 after purchasing an additional 94,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in South Bow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,667,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,387,000 after purchasing an additional 118,147 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in South Bow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,262,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,514,000 after purchasing an additional 209,864 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Bow by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,571,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 376,514 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Bow by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,829,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,840,000 after purchasing an additional 832,574 shares during the period.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. South Bow’s payout ratio is 96.15%.

More South Bow News

Here are the key news stories impacting South Bow this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors projects South Bow will earn $1.98/share in FY2028, a materially higher longer?term outlook that suggests stronger earnings power beyond 2026 and may support upside for the stock. MarketBeat SOBO

US Capital Advisors projects South Bow will earn $1.98/share in FY2028, a materially higher longer?term outlook that suggests stronger earnings power beyond 2026 and may support upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The analyst also published Q1 2027 ($0.45) and Q2 2027 ($0.46) EPS forecasts, indicating expected recovery/acceleration into 2027 compared with 2026 pacing. This forward guidance can be seen as a vote of confidence in earnings momentum next year. MarketBeat SOBO

The analyst also published Q1 2027 ($0.45) and Q2 2027 ($0.46) EPS forecasts, indicating expected recovery/acceleration into 2027 compared with 2026 pacing. This forward guidance can be seen as a vote of confidence in earnings momentum next year. Neutral Sentiment: US Capital Advisors released a comprehensive set of estimates (quarterly and yearly through FY2028), increasing analyst coverage detail for investors to model multiple scenarios. More granular estimates help markets re?price risk but are informational until company results confirm trends. MarketBeat SOBO

US Capital Advisors released a comprehensive set of estimates (quarterly and yearly through FY2028), increasing analyst coverage detail for investors to model multiple scenarios. More granular estimates help markets re?price risk but are informational until company results confirm trends. Negative Sentiment: The firm cut its FY2026 EPS forecast to $1.62 from $1.69, a downward revision that reduces near?term earnings expectations and could pressure the stock if other analysts follow suit. MarketBeat SOBO

The firm cut its FY2026 EPS forecast to $1.62 from $1.69, a downward revision that reduces near?term earnings expectations and could pressure the stock if other analysts follow suit. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly 2026 estimates were trimmed across the board: Q1 to $0.38 (from $0.41), Q2 to $0.40 (from $0.42), Q3 to $0.41 (from $0.43) and Q4 to $0.43 (from $0.44). These downgrades point to softer near?term profitability and could weigh on sentiment until results stabilize. MarketBeat SOBO

South Bow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.