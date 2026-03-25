Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for WTW Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $19.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.09. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2026 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $8.73 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $24.80 EPS.

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Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WTW. Truist Financial upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $366.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $318.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $293.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.82. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $275.60 and a 52-week high of $352.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.13 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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