Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2026

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0691 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of METD stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 164,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,254. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71.

About Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares

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The Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (METD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METD was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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Dividend History for Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD)

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