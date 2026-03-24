Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:AVS)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2026

Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AVSGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.7%

AVS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 654,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,897. Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares (AVS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Broadcom Inc stock. AVS was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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Dividend History for Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AVS)

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