Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6767 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a 79.3% increase from Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MUU traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,406. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $249.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.99 and its 200-day moving average is $111.66.

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Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

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Further Reading

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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