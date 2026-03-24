Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6767 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a 79.3% increase from Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 4.5%
Shares of NASDAQ MUU traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,406. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $249.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.99 and its 200-day moving average is $111.66.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
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