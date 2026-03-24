Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PALU) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PALU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 9.1%

NASDAQ PALU traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 51,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,021. Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12.

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Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, software and services sectors. It uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

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