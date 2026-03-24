Short Interest in Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Declines By 89.0%

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,086 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the February 26th total of 9,864 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

AKBTY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. 729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

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Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.56%.

About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi is a leading Turkish banking institution headquartered in Istanbul, offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services to corporate, commercial and retail clientele. Established in 1948, the bank has built a reputation for stability and innovation in Turkey’s banking sector, serving as a key intermediary for both domestic and international customers.

The bank’s principal business activities encompass corporate and commercial lending, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing, consumer and retail banking, private banking, and wealth management services.

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