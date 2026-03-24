BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Down 92.4% in March

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,321 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the February 26th total of 279,721 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

BOC Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCVVF remained flat at C$9.36 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.31. BOC Aviation has a 12 month low of C$6.33 and a 12 month high of C$9.36.

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BOC Aviation Company Profile

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BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company, offering leasing and asset-management services to airline customers worldwide. Headquartered in Singapore, the company acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them under long-term operating leases or sale-and-leaseback arrangements. Its core fleet comprises modern Airbus and Boeing narrowbody and widebody jets, which are deployed with carriers across diverse markets to support fleet expansion, renewal and network growth strategies.

Since its establishment in 1993, BOC Aviation has grown from a regional lessor into an industry heavyweight.

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