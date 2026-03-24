MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,031 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $85,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeWell Securities LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,195,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC set a $319.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.3%

JPM opened at $290.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.64 and its 200 day moving average is $307.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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