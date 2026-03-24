Brambles Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brambles Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 75,423 shares, a growth of 403.2% from the February 26th total of 14,990 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,992 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,992 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Brambles Trading Down 1.9%

BXBLY traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $30.72. 61,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brambles has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Brambles to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Brambles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) is a global supply-chain logistics company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for its pooled pallet and reusable packaging services. The company operates the CHEP brand for pallets and larger load-carrier solutions and the IFCO brand for reusable plastic crates, offering customers standardized, shared assets that move goods through retail, grocery, manufacturing and other supply chains.

Brambles’ core activities include the management, distribution and maintenance of pooled pallets, crates and containers; repair and refurbishment services; and logistics support such as asset tracking and inventory management.

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