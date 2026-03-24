ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Up 563.4% in March

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 98,836 shares, an increase of 563.4% from the February 26th total of 14,898 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,827 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,827 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

Shares of ASMVF remained flat at $15.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 36 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276. ASMPT has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

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ASMPT Company Profile

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ASM Pacific Technology Holdings Limited, traded under the OTCMKTS ticker ASMVF, is a global supplier of assembly and packaging equipment and related consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company designs, manufactures and delivers high-precision machinery that enables automated placement, soldering and inspection processes in electronic device production.

Through its Surface Mount Technology (SMT) segment, ASMPT offers a broad portfolio of pick-and-place machines, reflow soldering ovens, automated optical inspection systems and software platforms that support high-volume printed circuit board assembly.

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