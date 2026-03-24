Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0994 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,917,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,049,984. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
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