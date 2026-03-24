Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0994 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,917,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,049,984. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

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Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

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The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (TSLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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