Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:BRKU)

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:BRKU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,777. Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKU. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares by 350.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 46,040 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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