Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1627 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:QQQE traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.81. 629,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $107.06.

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The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

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