Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1727 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AAPU stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

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Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

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The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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