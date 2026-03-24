Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1727 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of AAPU stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $40.70.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
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