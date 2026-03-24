Fractyl Health Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) used its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results call to sharpen its investment narrative around Revita, its endoscopic procedure aimed at helping patients maintain weight loss after stopping GLP-1 drugs. Management said recent analyses of clinical data have clarified which patients benefit most and how procedural “dose” appears to drive outcomes, while also outlining regulatory, reimbursement, and cash runway expectations through key readouts in 2026.

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Management frames Revita as an “off-ramp” after GLP-1 discontinuation

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Harith Rajagopalan opened by highlighting what he described as a major and growing gap in obesity care: many patients initiate GLP-1 therapy but discontinue within a year, and the company cited data suggesting weight regain of about 10% within six months and about 15% within 12 months after stopping. Rajagopalan positioned Revita as being “built for that moment,” describing it as “like LASIK for obesity”—an endoscopic procedure intended to durably maintain weight loss after GLP-1 discontinuation.

New analysis points to ablation length as a key driver of efficacy

He also briefly reiterated the company’s longer-term “smart GLP-1” program, Rejuva, which targets long-term metabolic remission from a single dose, but emphasized that Revita is the lead asset and primary near-term driver.

Rajagopalan revisited January’s release of six-month data from the REMAIN-1 midpoint cohort, a 45-patient randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled study in GLP-1–naïve patients with obesity. Participants were treated with tirzepatide to reach at least 15% total body weight loss before randomization (2:1) to Revita or sham. He noted the study was intended as an interim read to validate pivotal assumptions, not as a standalone efficacy trial.

While the company previously suggested site-level heterogeneity might explain why the six-month results appeared weaker than three-month data, management said deeper review indicated the “heterogeneity” was driven by differences in ablation length—effectively treatment dose—at early sites, not operational issues. The company reported a statistically significant monotonic dose-response relationship between ablation length and weight-maintenance effect at six months (p<0.05).

According to management, patients who received more than 14 centimeters of ablation regained about half the weight of sham-treated patients, while sub-threshold ablations accounted for the apparent narrowing of treatment effect between months 3 and 6 discussed in January. Rajagopalan tied the finding to prior work in type 2 diabetes, where Revita’s effect was said to scale with the extent of duodenal resurfacing.

In Q&A, Rajagopalan explained the procedure’s measurement: the ablation balloon is 2 centimeters long and physicians count the number of longitudinal ablations performed along the duodenum to calculate ablation length. He said the company now sees “clear” clinical benefit at ablation lengths greater than or equal to 16 centimeters and called that the operating standard going forward.

Patient selection and pivotal design: focusing on higher GLP-1 responders

Management also emphasized patient selection. Rajagopalan said the scientific community has long observed that higher initial GLP-1 weight loss is associated with greater and faster regain upon discontinuation. The REMAIN-1 design incorporated a run-in threshold of greater than 15% weight loss, and the company said the midpoint cohort supported the relationship.

Rajagopalan said participants with greater than 17.5% weight loss showed “early, sustained, and compounding” separation from sham through six months. When combining what he described as the “right dose” and the “right patient,” the company highlighted a subset in which Revita-treated patients had 2.9% weight regain at six months versus 9.9% in the sham arm—an approximately 70% reduction in post-GLP-1 weight regain. He also said these patients retained about 88% of their tirzepatide-associated weight loss compared with about 60% in sham at six months.

For the ongoing REMAIN-1 pivotal study, management provided several updates:

More than 300 participants randomized across more than 30 U.S. sites and over 20 operators; the company called it the largest sham-controlled GI endoscopy pivotal trial ever conducted.

Mean run-in weight loss in the pivotal cohort was 18.3%, which management said aligns with the enriched population where Revita appears strongest.

Mean and median ablation length in the pivotal cohort are more than 16 centimeters, and management said all pivotal investigators were trained to achieve more than 14 centimeters.

Retention exceeds 95%, medication resumption rates are below model assumptions, and the blinded adverse-event profile remains consistent with prior studies, according to the company.

Rajagopalan said REMAIN-1 has two co-primary endpoints: percent body weight regain at six months (Revita vs. sham) and the proportion of Revita-treated patients maintaining at least 5% total body weight loss at one year after GLP-1 discontinuation. Both co-primaries must achieve p<0.05 for overall success. He said the study is powered at over 90% even under what he described as conservative assumptions.

The company expects top-line six-month pivotal data in early Q4 2026 and said it will also report one-year midpoint cohort randomized data in Q3 2026.

Regulatory and reimbursement plans: de novo pathway and Category III CPT

Rajagopalan said Fractyl recently received favorable FDA feedback on its de novo classification request. He said the agency reviewed safety data to date and acknowledged Revita’s safety profile as consistent with a Class II, moderate-risk de novo device, putting the company “ahead of schedule” relative to its prior expectation for feedback in Q2.

Management said it remains on track for de novo submission in late Q4 2026 with six-month pivotal data in hand, and described de novo as more capital-efficient and faster than a PMA pathway. In Q&A, Rajagopalan added that the de novo vs. PMA determination is “principally a safety consideration,” and contrasted efficacy standards as “reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness” for de novo versus “valid scientific evidence” for PMA.

On reimbursement, the company said it plans to file for a Category III CPT code in June 2026, with review in September and an expected effective date in summer 2027 (July 1). The company also said it intends to seek Transitional Pass-Through Payment from CMS immediately upon FDA authorization, describing it as a quarterly review cycle that could take effect quickly upon launch.

Financial results and cash runway through early 2027

Chief Financial Officer Lara Smith Weber reported fourth-quarter 2025 R&D expense of $16.5 million, down from $20.3 million in the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by reprioritization in Q1 2025, lower personnel costs, and reduced costs associated with pausing the Revitalize One study, partially offset by continued investment in REMAIN-1 and Rejuva. SG&A expense was $6.8 million, up from $4.9 million, primarily due to underwriter commissions tied to an August 2025 financing.

Net loss for the quarter was $43.7 million compared with $25.0 million in Q4 2024, which Weber said included a $20.2 million non-cash fair-value change in warrant liabilities. She said operating expenses were $1.9 million lower year over year when excluding that accounting impact. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $21.2 million versus negative $22.1 million.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had $81.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and said it received an additional $4.1 million from warrant exercises in January 2026. Weber said the company expects its cash position to fund operations into early 2027—beyond the anticipated early Q4 2026 pivotal readout and through a potential de novo submission in late Q4 2026.

Rajagopalan added the company has closed its ATM facility and does not plan to raise capital before pivotal data are available.

About Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)

Fractyl Health, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive, endoscopic therapies for metabolic diseases. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Fractyl is advancing treatments that target the underlying physiology of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by modifying the duodenal mucosa to improve metabolic control.

The company’s lead product, Revita® Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing (Revita DMR), employs a catheter-based hydrothermal ablation technique to remodel the lining of the upper small intestine.

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