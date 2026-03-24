China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Up 458.9% in March

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,590,943 shares, an increase of 458.9% from the February 26th total of 284,664 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,862 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,862 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.9 days.

China Life Insurance Price Performance

Shares of China Life Insurance stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. 4,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,538. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

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About China Life Insurance

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China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS: CILJF) is one of the largest life insurance providers in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core offerings include individual and group life insurance policies, annuity products, health insurance, and accident coverage. In addition to traditional life insurance contracts, China Life has expanded its product suite to incorporate retirement-planning solutions and wealth management products tailored to both high-net-worth and mass-market customers.

Founded on the foundation of the state-owned Central Insurance Company in 1949 and later reorganized as a joint-stock company in 2003, China Life operates an extensive distribution network that spans mainland China, with additional service points in Hong Kong.

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