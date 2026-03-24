Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Update

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,876 shares, a growth of 564.9% from the February 26th total of 3,290 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Jet2 Price Performance

Shares of Jet2 stock remained flat at $14.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 85,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. Jet2 has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $25.32.

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About Jet2

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Jet2 plc, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol DRTGF, is a UK-based leisure airline and holiday provider. Through its subsidiaries Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, the company operates scheduled low-cost flights and packages to popular holiday destinations across Europe. The group serves leisure travelers primarily from the United Kingdom, offering one-way and return flights alongside tailored package deals that combine flights, accommodation, transfers, and additional services.

The core of Jet2’s operations is its scheduled passenger airline, Jet2.com, which flies from more than a dozen UK airports including Birmingham, Manchester and London Stansted.

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