Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 99 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the February 26th total of 2,617 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Geberit to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Geberit Stock Down 1.3%

About Geberit

Shares of GBERY traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $58.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89.

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Geberit AG is a Swiss-based manufacturer specializing in sanitary products and systems for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland, the company develops and supplies installation systems, bathroom ceramics, faucets and piping solutions. Its product range encompasses concealed cisterns, flush plates, wall-hung toilets, washbasins, shower trays and underfloor heating systems, complemented by digital bathroom controls and smart water management technologies.

Founded in 1874, Geberit evolved from a regional metalworking business into a global market leader in sanitary technology.

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