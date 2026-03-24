Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,515 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the February 26th total of 17,899 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,568 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 56,568 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eutelsat Group Trading Up 0.5%

OTCMKTS:ETCMY traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. 6,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,208. Eutelsat Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

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About Eutelsat Group

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Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) is a leading global satellite operator providing video, data and connectivity solutions. The company’s fleet of geostationary satellites delivers broadcast television, video distribution and telecommunications services to broadcasters, content providers, network operators and enterprises. It also offers high-throughput broadband connectivity for fixed, cellular backhaul, maritime and in-flight entertainment applications, as well as dedicated solutions for government and defense customers.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Paris, Eutelsat Group operates a network of more than 40 satellites positioned over Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

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