Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

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Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.2251 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

See Also

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