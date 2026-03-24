O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 2.5% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial set a $107.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.77 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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