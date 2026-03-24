Brokerages Set OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO) Price Target at $6.33

OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.3333.

OKYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OKYO Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OKYO Pharma in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

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OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKYO opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. OKYO Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.21). On average, analysts expect that OKYO Pharma will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OKYO Pharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OKYO Pharma by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in OKYO Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OKYO Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okyo Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s pipeline is built on proprietary Fc-fusion technology designed to modulate immune responses associated with conditions such as diabetic nephropathy and chronic graft-versus-host disease. Okyo Pharma seeks to address significant unmet medical needs by targeting key cytokine pathways involved in tissue inflammation and fibrosis.

Okyo Pharma’s lead product candidate, OK-101, is an Fc-fusion protein in Phase 2 development for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease.

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