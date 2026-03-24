iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Purchased by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 8.6% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $16,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,530,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,716,000 after acquiring an additional 297,416 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,763,000.

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iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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