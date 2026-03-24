IFS Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

IFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,011,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,503,000. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $122.89 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $133.52. The company has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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