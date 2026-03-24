Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.44 and last traded at $95.59. 2,137,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,574,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.81.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on Roku and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Roku in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Roku from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Roku Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 167.70 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $4,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $310,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,779.92. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 213,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,878 over the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Roku by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

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Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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