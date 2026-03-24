Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 1857617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRRM

Verra Mobility Stock Down 2.7%

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 13.95%.The firm had revenue of $257.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 238.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 967.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 439.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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